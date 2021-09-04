Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 854.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

VOT traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,169. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $171.02 and a twelve month high of $251.25.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

