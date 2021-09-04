Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,671,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 41,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.2% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 276,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,239 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. The company had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.85 and a 1-year high of $309.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $296.57 and a 200-day moving average of $276.68.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

