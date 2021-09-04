Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Cut by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 969,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,541 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,110.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,983,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,542,402 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 81,099,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,773,000 after buying an additional 6,954,095 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,700,000 after buying an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,220,000 after buying an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $53.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.13 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.94 and a 200-day moving average of $51.18.

