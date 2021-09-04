Van Strum & Towne Inc. Sells 620 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Van Strum & Towne Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for approximately 1.2% of Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Van Strum & Towne Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $1,116,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 52,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

