Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 700 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 166,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $309,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 249,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,529,000 after acquiring an additional 34,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $38.51. 4,129,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,376,364. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.23.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

