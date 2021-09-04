Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $589,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 91.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,066,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,143.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 299,492 shares of company stock valued at $48,701,969. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $167.60. 1,233,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 74.60%.

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

