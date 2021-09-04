Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

PRF traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.48. 31,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,894. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $109.31 and a one year high of $165.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.54.

