Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,534 LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,534 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2,163.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 166,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 158,982 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 61.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,995 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 115,111 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.6% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 920,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 102,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,080,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $150,266,000 after purchasing an additional 101,451 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 25.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 323,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 65,087 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.52. The stock had a trading volume of 80,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,636. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 19.12%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 3,308 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $181,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,606 shares in the company, valued at $693,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

