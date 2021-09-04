Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,400 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 40.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 170,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,588,000 after buying an additional 52,295 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 14,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, August 9th. R. F. Lafferty reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.89.

Shares of NYSE BEP traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.67. 193,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,388. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $39.88.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.