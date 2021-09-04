Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $69.98

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $69.98 and last traded at $69.75, with a volume of 253531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average is $65.03.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XLU. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 102.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 5,682,242 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,239,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 549.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,166,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $202,774,000 after buying an additional 2,678,994 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,461,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1,195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,397,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,390,000 after buying an additional 1,290,042 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.