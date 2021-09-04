US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,136 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 35.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at $219,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at $3,500,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at $49,310,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Proofpoint during the second quarter valued at $3,927,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. JMP Securities lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

PFPT opened at $175.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Proofpoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $175.99.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.00. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc engages in provision of security-as-a-service that enables large and mid-sized organizations worldwide to defend, protect, archive and govern their most sensitive data. The firm’s security and compliance platform comprises of an integrated suite of threat protection, information protection, and brand protection solutions.

