US Bancorp DE Sells 786 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $32,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 241.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

In other Hasbro news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HAS stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.27. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

