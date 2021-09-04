US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $4,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.54.

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $112.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $74.84 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.