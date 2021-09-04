US Bancorp DE Buys 335 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in MSCI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in MSCI by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MSCI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,355,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total transaction of $186,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total transaction of $1,557,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $597.57.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $650.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.66 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $336.03 and a one year high of $659.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $594.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.81.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. MSCI’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.