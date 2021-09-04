US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,173 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,320,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,656,000 after purchasing an additional 228,397 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 3.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,022,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,608,000 after purchasing an additional 177,275 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares in the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKI opened at $75.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. TheStreet upgraded Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

