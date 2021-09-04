Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.29. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.63. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Universal Technical Institute.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $83.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.70 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTI opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $4.47 and a 52-week high of $7.35. The company has a market capitalization of $230.43 million, a P/E ratio of 351.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc engages in the provision of postsecondary education. It operates through the Postsecondary Education and Other segments. The Postsecondary Education segment offers technical training for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle and marine technicians as well as welders and CNC machining technicians.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Universal Technical Institute (UTI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.