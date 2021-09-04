Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) Insider Sells £1,210,850 in Stock

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) insider Gerard Rabbette sold 305,000 shares of Uniphar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 397 ($5.19), for a total value of £1,210,850 ($1,581,983.28).

UPR stock opened at GBX 370 ($4.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.54. Uniphar plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2.43 ($0.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 379.40 ($4.96). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 317.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.27.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Uniphar’s payout ratio is 0.08%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniphar in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Uniphar Company Profile

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

