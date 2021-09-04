Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,163 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNP. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 195,117 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $43,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,665 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,105 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,534,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 18.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP stock opened at $214.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $140.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $171.50 and a 12-month high of $231.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.83.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

