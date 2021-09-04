Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.86

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$18.86 and last traded at C$18.85, with a volume of 25039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.22.

Several research analysts have commented on UNS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uni-Select has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$797.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$16.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.86.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

