U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.15. 3,921,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,606,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.73. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

