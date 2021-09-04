Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Two Harbors Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.21. Two Harbors Investment posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Two Harbors Investment.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 204.49%. The firm had revenue of $19.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 351,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWO traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111,651. Two Harbors Investment has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

