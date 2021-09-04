Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,367 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Twitter by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,270,596 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $156,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937,815 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in Twitter during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $709,000. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Twitter by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Twitter by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.72. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $418,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,388 shares of company stock valued at $5,640,088. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TWTR shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

