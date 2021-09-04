Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tutor Perini Corporation provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Civil, Building, Specialty Contractors, and Management Services. The Civil segment engages in public works construction activities and the repair, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure. The Building segment offers services in specialized building markets, including hospitality and gaming, transportation, healthcare, municipal offices, sports and entertainment, education, correctional facilities, biotech, pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology. The Specialty Contractors segment provides plumbing, HVAC, electrical, mechanical, and concrete services for the industrial, commercial, hospitality and gaming, and transportation markets. The Management Services segment offers construction and design-build services to the U.S. military and government agencies, and multi-national corporations. “

TPC stock opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $728.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 2.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 71,346 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $1,106,576.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 145,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $2,241,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 283,086 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,022 over the last ninety days. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tutor Perini by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,890,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,882,000 after purchasing an additional 106,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,685,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,044,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,945,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,793,000 after buying an additional 26,737 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,514,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,832,000 after buying an additional 215,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,363,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,728,000 after buying an additional 28,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.75% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corp. engages in the provision of construction services. It operates though the following business segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment specializes in public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure across the major geographic regions of the United States.

