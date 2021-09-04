TurtleNetwork (TN) Price Down 20.2% This Week

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. TurtleNetwork has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $1,069.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0176 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002478 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TurtleNetwork is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

