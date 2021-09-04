Tudor Pickering & Holt Boosts Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target to $40.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price objective lifted by Tudor Pickering & Holt from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Methanex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Methanex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.42.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.91 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,207 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 103,730 shares during the period. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Methanex by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,494,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $514,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

