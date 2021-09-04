TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Sells $4,591,700.00 in Stock

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.04, for a total value of $4,591,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,145,768.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $110.64 on Friday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.29 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.50.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. On average, research analysts expect that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TTEC by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in TTEC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TTEC by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in TTEC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.60.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

