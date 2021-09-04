Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) vs. PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Tscan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) and PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE $10.13 million 5.69 -$42.85 million ($1.14) -0.62

Tscan Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PolarityTE.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tscan Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 PolarityTE 0 1 1 0 2.50

Tscan Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 154.30%. Given Tscan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tscan Therapeutics is more favorable than PolarityTE.

Profitability

This table compares Tscan Therapeutics and PolarityTE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tscan Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A PolarityTE -266.25% -103.16% -56.19%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of PolarityTE shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of PolarityTE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Tscan Therapeutics beats PolarityTE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tscan Therapeutics Company Profile

TScan Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of T-cell receptor engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company’s lead product pipeline consist TSC-100 and TSC-101. TScan Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

PolarityTE Company Profile

PolarityTE, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts. The firm operates through the following segments: regenerative medicine products and contract services. PolarityTE was founded on May 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

