Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock Price Down 3.6% on Insider Selling

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)’s stock price fell 3.6% on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $90.07 and last traded at $90.15. 3,811 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 355,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.55.

Specifically, Director Michael Doak sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $237,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $36,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,450 shares of company stock worth $2,767,530. Company insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -129.91 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.27.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $168.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,869,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,565,000 after purchasing an additional 608,272 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,769,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,272 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 14.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,320,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,966,000 after buying an additional 163,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 17.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,817,000 after buying an additional 182,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Trupanion by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,101,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.91% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

