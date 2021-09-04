Truist Securiti Comments on Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Community Healthcare Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.433 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.98%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

