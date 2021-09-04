Truist Raises PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Price Target to $45.00

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) had its price target boosted by Truist from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagerDuty from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.07.

PD stock opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.44 and a 200-day moving average of $41.26. PagerDuty has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $58.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 1.29.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The company had revenue of $67.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PagerDuty will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total transaction of $2,892,919.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PagerDuty by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

