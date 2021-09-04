Truist Boosts Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Price Target to $23.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) had its target price increased by Truist from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Benchmark upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.31.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $821.65 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $21.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $331.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 3.20%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $201,091.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Trunfio sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.34, for a total value of $693,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,502 shares of company stock worth $2,211,512. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

