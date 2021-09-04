Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.

TRMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 2,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.20, for a total value of $188,479.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,100,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 47,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $4,175,492.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,941,058.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,750 shares of company stock worth $19,089,348. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

