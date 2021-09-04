Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.450-$2.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.55 billion-$3.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.
TRMB traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,408. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Trimble has a twelve month low of $46.78 and a twelve month high of $96.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.52.
Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Trimble stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of Trimble worth $42,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Trimble
Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.
See Also: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.