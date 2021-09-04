TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.55 Million

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to announce sales of $82.55 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.10 million to $85.00 million. TriCo Bancshares posted sales of $78.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year sales of $327.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.70 million to $334.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $372.20 million, with estimates ranging from $357.20 million to $387.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $179,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the first quarter worth $226,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.21. 61,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.44. TriCo Bancshares has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $51.66. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

