Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company is currently developing nalbuphine ER for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is based in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

TRVI opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of -0.08.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trevi Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 374.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 96,149 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

