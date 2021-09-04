Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Receives C$0.28 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.28.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of TV opened at C$0.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.92. Trevali Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$187.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

