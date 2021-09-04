Travala.com (AVA) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.38 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, Travala.com has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $187.01 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for about $3.66 or 0.00007329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.09 or 0.00066252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.78 or 0.00139706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.50 or 0.00169194 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,965.56 or 0.07939756 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,875.65 or 0.99859859 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.28 or 0.00815442 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s launch date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,088,587 coins. The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

