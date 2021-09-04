Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Up 8%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) shares shot up 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.76. 450,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 24,623,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.74.

The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.33 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. Transocean’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.17 per share, with a total value of $12,510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock worth $17,061,800 in the last ninety days. 12.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Transocean by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,849,190 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $10,115,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transocean (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

