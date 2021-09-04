Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on TBIO. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Translate Bio from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Translate Bio from $19.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBIO. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Translate Bio by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 649,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Translate Bio by 55.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 225,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after buying an additional 80,840 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $18,964,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $37.38 on Friday. Translate Bio has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $72.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.23 million. Translate Bio had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 17.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs. It focuses on developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, MRT5005 is designed for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. The company was founded by Arthur M. Krieg and Jeannie T.

