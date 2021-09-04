Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.67 million and $73,340.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tranche Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060859 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00014753 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.01 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $395.91 or 0.00790811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00046911 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.