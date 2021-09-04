Traders Purchase High Volume of Beazer Homes USA Put Options (NYSE:BZH)

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 1,579 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,184% compared to the typical volume of 123 put options.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Beazer Homes USA from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NYSE:BZH opened at $18.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $593.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 11.76. Beazer Homes USA has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.