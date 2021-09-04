Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, a decline of 12.8% from the July 29th total of 5,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 902,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,655,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 912,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $128,277,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $198.80 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $127.78 and a 1-year high of $200.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSCO. Benchmark began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.77.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.