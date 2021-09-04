Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $192.77 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $192.77.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TSCO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $198.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.88 and a 200-day moving average of $181.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $127.78 and a 12 month high of $200.75.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 161.3% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 126.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

