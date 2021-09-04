TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) Announces Final Dividend of $0.10

TPC Consolidated Limited (ASX:TPC) announced a final dividend on Monday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 6th. This is a positive change from TPC Consolidated’s previous final dividend of $0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Get TPC Consolidated alerts:

About TPC Consolidated

TPC Consolidated Limited provides retail electricity and gas services to residential and business customers under the CovaU brand name in Australia. It also provides pre-paid mobile and related services under the Hello Mobile and Gotalk brands. The company was formerly known as Tel. Pacific Limited and changed its name to TPC Consolidated Limited in December 2015.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for TPC Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPC Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.