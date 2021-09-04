Total Investment Management Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 85.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the period. NIO accounts for about 0.2% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in NIO by 89.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in NIO by 1,150.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NIO by 129.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIO by 63.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

NIO opened at $40.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day moving average of $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

