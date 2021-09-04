Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

TITN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Titan Machinery from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Stephens upgraded Titan Machinery from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.85. 102,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,760. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.88 and a 200-day moving average of $27.71. Titan Machinery has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $35.24. The stock has a market cap of $627.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.13. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $377.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tony Christianson sold 10,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.38, for a total value of $338,307.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,325 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,198.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Titan Machinery stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,266 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.52% of Titan Machinery worth $10,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

