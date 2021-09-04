Timothy Nguyen Sells 1,180,000 Shares of Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) Stock

Project Angel Parent LLC (NYSE:MLNK) insider Timothy Nguyen sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $29,063,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $27.85. 219,001 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,344. Project Angel Parent LLC has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $28.10.

MLNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Project Angel Parent in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Project Angel Parent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

