Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.300-$0.340 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $187 million-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $170.04 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilly’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE TLYS opened at $14.78 on Friday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $5.83 and a 52 week high of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.57.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. Tilly’s had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 17.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tilly’s will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

In other Tilly’s news, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $195,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,793,480 over the last three months. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tilly’s stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1,768.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Tilly’s worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

