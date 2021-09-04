Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) PT Raised to C$162.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $118.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.44. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $74.82 and a 12-month high of $120.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.56.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 403,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,117,000 after buying an additional 60,120 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 39.6% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 505,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,225,000 after buying an additional 143,542 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 650,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,577,000 after buying an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.4% in the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 17,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 20.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

