Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Position Lifted by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,164 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 4.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $54,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total value of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Argus raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.71.

NYSE:TMO traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $568.11. The stock had a trading volume of 825,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,685. The company has a market capitalization of $223.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $401.07 and a 1-year high of $571.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

