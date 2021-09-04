The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $35.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.06.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 4.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.7% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 35,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

